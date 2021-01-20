TRH Financial LLC Acquires 2,107 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,379. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $159.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

