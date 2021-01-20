TRH Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TRH Financial LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for approximately 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 69,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -630.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

