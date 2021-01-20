TRH Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.98. 45,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,820. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

