TRH Financial LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

APD traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $288.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

