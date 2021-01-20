TRH Financial LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. 1,229,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,581,641. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

