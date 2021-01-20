TRH Financial LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. 67,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.