Triad Investment Management Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust comprises about 1.4% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 237,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 725,855 shares of company stock worth $9,370,503.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

