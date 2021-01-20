Triad Investment Management Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Triad Investment Management decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,014 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 2.6% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.