Triad Investment Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Triad Investment Management lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.