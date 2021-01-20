Triad Investment Management Purchases 1,395 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 1.8% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in CDW by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in CDW by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CDW by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in CDW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

