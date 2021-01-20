Triad Investment Management Purchases New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Gartner comprises 2.3% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.