Triad Investment Management Sells 5,167 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.6% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.