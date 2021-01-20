Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $268.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

