Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

