Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $252.06 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $271.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.16.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

