Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McKesson by 350.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in McKesson by 18.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in McKesson by 1,872.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

