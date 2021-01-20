Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 124.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

