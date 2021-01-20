Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 1.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,276.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

