Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

