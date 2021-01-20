Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.66. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $389.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

