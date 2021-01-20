Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 126.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

TDOC stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -162.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.49. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

