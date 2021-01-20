Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

