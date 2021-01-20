Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

