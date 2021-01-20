Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

