Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

