Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

