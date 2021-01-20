Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

