Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Splunk by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Splunk by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.