Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

