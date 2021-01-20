Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

