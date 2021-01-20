Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $10,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $364.05. The stock had a trading volume of 942,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

