Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

NYSE XPO opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.65, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

