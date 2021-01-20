Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

ZBRA opened at $405.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $419.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.42 and a 200 day moving average of $312.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

