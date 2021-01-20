Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.55.

TSE TCW opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

