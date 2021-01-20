Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 45,610 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 16.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Insperity worth $37,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 14.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,657. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

