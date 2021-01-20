Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. 702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

