TriState Capital (TSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect TriState Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect TriState Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSC stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

