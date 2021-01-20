Trittium (TRTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,519.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Trittium has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $36,519.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.