Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $406,941.62 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,285.68 or 0.99906419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

