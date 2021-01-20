True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Market Cap Achieves $690,423.35

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market capitalization of $690,423.35 and $7,284.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00256528 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,444.84 or 0.96119870 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

