TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

