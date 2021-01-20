TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,418.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

