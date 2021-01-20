Truegame Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $73,999.51 and approximately $6,743.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

