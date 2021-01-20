TrueUSD Market Cap Achieves $416.67 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $416.67 million and approximately $146.82 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 416,431,836 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

