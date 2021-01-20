TrumpCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,311.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 845.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 110.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $767,993.37 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00112093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001478 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008933 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

