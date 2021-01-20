Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.75

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 1575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,009.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trupanion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

