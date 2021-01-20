TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.