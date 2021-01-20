Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Up 3.2%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

