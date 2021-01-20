TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $525,356.42 and approximately $3,840.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 227.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010362 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

