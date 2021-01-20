Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.74

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.49 million, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

